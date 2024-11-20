2024 CMA Award Winners – Updated In Real Time
As the 58th Annual CMA Awards plays out tonight (11/20) live in Nashville, we will be updating the winner’s list as they win. Winners will be bolded with the word WINNER beside them.
2024 CMA Nominees
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey – Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson – Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson – Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton – Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves – Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs – Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
Higher – Chris Stapleton – Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Leather – Cody Johnson – Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll – Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens
Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
“Burn It Down” – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
“Dirt Cheap” – Songwriter: Josh Phillips
“I Had Some Help” – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
“The Painter” – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins – “White Horse”
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) – Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves) – Producer: Zach Bryan
“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) – Producer: Joey Moi
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) – Producer: Will Bundy – WINNER
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson – Director: Dustin Haney
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – Director: Chris Villa
“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney – Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson – Director: Dustin Haney
“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson – Director: Patrick Tracy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman