Fayetteville Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Lights

It’s that time of year again we seem like we’re full-fledged the Christmas season days before Thanksgiving this year. Thanksgiving does fall pretty late, coming next Thursday, November 28, and I think people are just ready for the holiday season, ready for Christmas.

One thing people like do every holiday season is go to tree lighting to see a large outside dark tree light in the night sky to bring in the Christmas season.

Most Well-Known Christmas Tree Lighting – Rockefeller Center

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a large Christmas tree placed annually at Rockefeller Center, in New York City. The tree is put in place in mid-November and lit in a public ceremony on the Wednesday evening following Thanksgiving. Since 1997, the lighting has been broadcast live, to hundreds of millions, on NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center telecast. The tree lighting ceremony is aired at the end of every broadcast, following live entertainment and the tree is lit by the current Mayor of New York City.

The National Christmas Tree

The National Christmas Tree is a large evergreen tree located in the northeast quadrant of the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C. Each year since 1923, the tree has been decorated as a Christmas tree. Every year, early in December, the tree is traditionally lit by the President and First Lady of the United States. Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has also made formal remarks during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Fayetteville Christmas Tree-Lighting 2024

We did some research and found out where there are tree lightings right here in Fayetteville, as well as some places to see holiday lights that you can take the family and kids to

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – Sring Lake – December 6 – 6 – 8 PM

Join all the revelry at the town’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Festivities will include Santa’s Workshop with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and cider, Christmas crafts, and the ceremonial lighting of the town’s official Christmas tree.

The ceremony will be held at the tree located behind the parking lot that is adjacent to Town Hall (directly off Ruth Street).

More Light Displays Around Fayetteville

Festival Of Lights at Sweet Valley Ranch – Begins on November 29

When you purchase a ticket for the Drive Through Lights, you’ll enjoy a scenic drive-through of the “enchanting light display,” followed by a visit to Tiny’s Winter Wonderland, conveniently located just across the street. The festival includes an animal “meet and greet,” inflatables and a fire pit.

Fayetteville Holiday Lights At Segra Stadium – December 8-23

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the third annual Fayetteville Holiday Lights for 16 nights at Segra Stadium. The event will take place December 8-23, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

Fayetteville Holiday Lights welcomes guests to admire tens of thousands of holiday lights around Segra Stadium, with displays on the concourse, a path of walk-through lights on the field, and more.

Fans can look forward to different themes and promotions each night, such as fireworks, giveaways, movie nights, and Holiday markets. Every night, patrons can meet and take pictures with Santa, hunt for elves around the ballpark, and get creative with free holiday crafts.

Holiday Lights in the Garden – December 6-22

Fayetteville’s most magical holiday tradition is Holiday Lights in the Garden. This is Fayetteville’s original Holiday Lights event, and it’s bigger, brighter, and more spectacular than ever!

Step into an immersive, walk-through wonderland filled with thousands of twinkling lights and dazzling displays that will transport you into the heart of the season. You can meet Santa and the Grinch, enjoy interactive light displays and capture photos at holiday photo spots.

