Fayetteville PWC Ends Grinding of the Greens Program for Christmas Trees

Author KC Atkins
The annual Grinding of the Greens Christmas tree recycling program is being discontinued.

For the last 30 years, recycling your Christmas tree in Fayetteville usually meant taking it to the Public Works Commission’s “Grinding of the Greens” recycling event, but that program has been discontinued.

In a release Friday afternoon, PWC said the collaborative recycling program between them, the City of Fayetteville, and Duke Energy Progress, will not take place this January.

“While this event will not take place this January, PWC is exploring a new sustainability-themed project that will serve as a replacement in the future and benefit the community,” the release said.

The city’s Solid Waste Department will still offer waste collection of Christmas trees as part of its regular program following the holidays, the release said.

“Residents are encouraged to place their live Christmas trees at the curb on their scheduled pickup day. Residents should ensure that all ornaments, lighting, and metal decorations are removed before placing your tree at the curb.”

5 Delicious Fall Soup Recipes To Warm Up Your Dinner Table

Amen and pass the spoon, it’s officially soup season! Soups are an excellent way to pack in nutrients, especially when made with a variety of vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health. Many soups contain key nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and beta carotene, which can help boost your immune system as flu season approaches.

Beyond the physical health benefits, soup provides emotional comfort during the cooler fall months. The warmth of a steaming bowl can be soothing and satisfying, potentially improving mood and overall well-being. By choosing nutrient-rich ingredients and preparing soups at home, you can maximize these health benefits while enjoying a delicious and comforting fall meal.

As the crisp autumn air settles in and the days grow shorter, there’s nothing quite like cozying up with a steaming bowl of soup on a chilly fall evening. The comforting warmth of a hearty soup can instantly transform a cold, dreary night into a cozy haven of contentment. Check out these 5 delightful fall soup recipes to jazz up your dinner time.

Add some cheesy croutons to your soups

  • Creamy Alfredo Lasagna Soup

    Our friends over at smalltownwoman.com shared this absolutely delightful Creamy Alfredo Lasagna Soup! A twist on the traditional Italian, tomato-based flavors, this soup appeals to the alfredo lovers in your life.

    Ingredients

    1/2 lb ground sausage
    1 small onion chopped
    8 ounces mushrooms sliced
    2 cloves garlic minced
    4 cups baby spinach
    5 cups low sodium chicken broth
    5 lasagna noodles broken
    1 teaspoon dried oregano
    1/2 teaspoon dried basil
    3 tablespoons butter
    3 tablespoons flour
    1 cup milk
    1 cup Parmesan grated

    Instructions

    Brown ground sausage in a large saucepan over medium heat.
    Add onion and mushrooms; cook for 5-6 minutes over medium-low heat.
    Add garlic and spinach and cook for 1 minute while stirring.
    Add chicken broth and simmer for 5 minutes.
    Add broken lasagna noodles, oregano, and basil, and bring to a low boil.
    Cook for 10-12 minutes or until the noodles are tender.
    Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium-low heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and continue cooking for 1 minute; whisking constantly. The butter/flour mixture should be bubbling.
    Slowly whisk in milk until the mixture is smooth and thickened, about 3-5 minutes.
    Turn off the heat and slowly whisk in Parmesan cheese. If the cheese is not melting, place it over very low heat and whisk constantly. When the Parmesan is fully melted, and the mixture is creamy, slowly add to the soup mixture whisking in.
  • Low Carb Ground Beef and Sauerkraut Soup

    This is one of my personal favorites that gets heavy rotation during the cooler months and the bonus (for those of us watching sugar intake) it’s low carb. In fact, if you are a carb conscious person, Kalyn’s Kitchen has a great selection of recipes to check out.   Don’t be discouraged by the sauerkraut in this soup.  It’s an unusual ingredient that levels this dish above the rest.  

    Ingredients

    1 lb. ground beef 

    2 tsp. olive oil

    2 cups chicken broth

    2 14 oz. cans beef broth

    1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes

    1 14 oz. can sauerkraut 

    1 T sweetener of your choice

    1 T Worcestershire sauce

    4 dried bay leaves

    3 T minced parsley

     1 tsp. dried rubbed sage

    1 medium onion, chopped small

     1 T minced garlic (or less if you’re not that fond of garlic)

    1-2 cups water (if needed)

    salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

    In heavy frying pan, heat 1 tsp. olive oil, add ground beef and brown well, breaking into small pieces with turner. This will take as much as ten minutes but don’t rush the browning step.

    1. While ground beef browns, combine chicken stock, beef stock, canned tomatoes with juice, sauerkraut with juice, sweetener of your choice, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaves, parsley and sage in large stock pot. Bring to a low simmer.
    2. When beef is well browned, add to soup in pot. Deglaze pan with a bit of the soup liquid, scraping off any browned bits, and add to soup.
    3. Wipe out frying pan and add other 1-2 tsp. olive oil. Saute onions 2-3 minutes, until starting to soften, then add garlic and saute 1-2 minutes more.
    4. Add to soup, reduce heat under soup pot and let soup simmer at low heat about one hour.
    5. After an hour, taste for seasoning and add water if soup seems too strong. Simmer 15 minutes more if adding water.
    6. Season to taste with fresh-ground black pepper (and a little salt if desired) before serving. Serve hot, with sour cream if desired.

     

     

     

  • Jalapeño Popper and Potato Chowder

    For those heat lovers in your home, this chowder certainly spices things up! Our friends over at Allrecipes have delivered a big pot of delicious with this one!
    Ingredients:
    12 slices bacon, diced

    ¼ cup butter

    1 large yellow onion, diced

    4 large jalapeno peppers – halved, seeded, and thinly sliced

    8 medium potatoes, diced

    1 (14.5 ounce) can chicken broth

    1 cup skim milk, or more as needed

    1 tablespoon salt, or to taste

    1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

    1 teaspoon garlic powder

    1 teaspoon ground paprika

    ½ teaspoon dried oregano

    1 teaspoon ground black pepper

    ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

    1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

    ½ cup heavy cream

    1 cup shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese

    4 stalks green onion, chopped

    3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

    Place diced bacon in a skillet and over medium-high heat and cook until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon on paper towels.

    Meanwhile, melt butter over medium heat in a large stockpot. Add yellow onion and jalapeno peppers; cook and stir until slightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add potatoes, chicken broth, 1 cup milk, salt, rosemary, garlic powder, paprika, oregano, black pepper, and red pepper flakes; bring to a boil. Boil until potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

    Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in cream cheese, heavy cream, and bacon; stir until cream cheese has melted.

    Add Cheddar, a little at a time, stirring to incorporate after each addition. If the chowder is too thick, you can add more milk to reach the desired consistency.

    Stir in most of the green onion and parsley until slightly wilted. Ladle into bowls and garnish with remaining green onion and parsley.

  • Corn Chowder with Dumplings

    Taste of Home is a treasure trove of yummy recipes and this one knocks it out of the park for flavor! The dumplings send it over the top, making this a recipe to put into regular rotation for chilly nights during the fall and winter.

    • 2 large onions, chopped
    • 2 teaspoons canola oil
    • 4 cups chicken broth
    • 3 cups frozen corn
    • 2 cups cubed peeled potatoes
    • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
    • 1 to 3 teaspoons minced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
    • 1/4 teaspoon salt
    • CHEDDAR CORNMEAL DUMPLINGS:
    • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
    • 1/4 cup yellow cornmeal
    • 1 teaspoon baking powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon salt
    • 1/2 cup 2% milk
    • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

    In a large saucepan, sauté onions in oil until tender. Add the broth, corn, potatoes, cream, chipotle pepper and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 3-5 minutes. For dumplings, in a small bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Stir in milk and cheese just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto simmering chowder. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a dumpling comes out clean (do not lift cover while simmering).

  • Italian Lentil Soup

    Ok, I’ll admit it.  I identify as a lentil lover.  And this recipe from Sip & Feast doesn’t disappoint!  Packed full of veggies and flavor, it’s sure to take the chill out of those autumn dinners.  Pair it with a nice crusty loaf of bread, a perfect meal of simplicity.

    1/4 cup (54 grams) extra virgin olive oil – plus more for finishing

    1 medium onion

    – diced 2 ribs celery

    – diced 2-3 medium carrots

    – diced 1 teaspoon (~2 grams) dried oregano

    3 ounces (84 grams) tomato paste

    8 ounces (226 grams) canned plum tomatoes hand crushed

    8 ounces (226 grams) baby spinach

    8 cups (1890 grams) water

    16 ounces (454 grams) brown or green lentils

    1 rind Parmigiano Reggiano (optional) salt and pepper to taste

    1. Dice 2 celery ribs, 2 medium carrots, and 1 medium onion Tip: Include the celery leaves for more flavor!
    2. Heat a large heavy pot to medium-low and add a 1/4 cup of olive oil along with the carrots, celery, and onion.  Cook until soft and translucent (about 10 minutes)
    3. After the veggies are nice and soft add in 3 ounces of tomato paste (half a standard can) and cook, stirring frequently for 5 minutes
    4. Next, add in 8 ounces of hand-crushed plum tomatoes, 1 teaspoon of dried oregano, 1 bag of lentils (standard 1 pound bag), a Parmigiano Reggiano rind, and 8 cups of water.  Bring to a boil, then lower heat and cook over a simmer until the lentils are soft (about 45-50 minutes)
    5. Taste test the lentils to make sure they are all tender and that no hard pieces are left.  Once satisfied, turn off the heat and add the baby spinach.
    6. Adjust salt and pepper to taste to get the flavor just right
    7. Serve warm with a smile!

     

     

     

