Get Your Pet Photo With Santa in Fayetteville On These Upcoming Dates
Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville is offering special pet photo sessions with Santa during the 2024 holiday season. Pet owners can capture memorable moments with their furry friends on select Mondays through the rest of the year. The current scheduled dates are November 25, and December 2, 9 and 16.
The event takes place at Santa’s Workshop within Cross Creek Mall, located in Fayetteville, NC 28303. The mall provides a festive setting where pets and their owners can create lasting holiday memories with Santa Claus.
The mall operates from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm during the event days. Pet owners should plan their visits accordingly to ensure they have time for their photo session. Experience At Santa’s Workshop, visitors can enjoy the complete holiday experience, including filling out Dear Santa letters alongside their pet photography sessions. The event offers a unique opportunity to include furry family members in traditional holiday celebrations. To ensure a smooth experience, pet owners are encouraged to arrive early and ensure their pets are comfortable in public settings.