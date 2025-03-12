Fayetteville State Women a 7 Seed in D-II Hoops Tournament

After winning the CIAA Tournament title on March 9, Fayetteville State earned its spot as the No. 7 seed in the 64-team NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament.

The tournament starts for FSU on March 14 at 2:30 p.m. when they face off against No. 2 seed Gannon in Edinboro, Pennsylvania.

"We are satisfied with the NCAA Rankings. We play Gannon University, a team we lost to in the Sweet Sixteen. A match-up that we have been waiting for, and we are excited. They are a well-coached team but we are ready to play," said Head Coach Tyreece Brown to Fayetteville State University Athletics.

This matchup brings back memories from last year's Sweet Sixteen game, where Gannon knocked FSU out of the tournament. That loss came after FSU's impressive wins over No. 6 Indiana PA and No. 2 Fairmont State.

In an interesting turn, CIAA finalist Virginia State got the eighth seed. They'll take on Edinboro, known for tough defense and enthusiastic home crowds.