UNC Pembroke Basketball Teams Secure NCAA D-II Tournament Spots

Both UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s basketball teams earned their way into the 2025 NCAA Division-II Tournament. The UNCP men secured the No. 5 seed and will start the tournament on March…

Rebecca Allen
college basketball
Both UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s basketball teams earned their way into the 2025 NCAA Division-II Tournament.

The UNCP men secured the No. 5 seed and will start the tournament on March 15 at 7:30 against the No. 4 seed Lincoln Memorial in Columbus, Georgia. They are riding off a Conference Carolinas Tournament championship after a 107-91 victory against Emmanuel.

The women's team, seeded No. 8, will take on No.1 seed North Georgia on March 14 at 5 p.m. in Dahlonega. They secured their at-large spot from the selection committee after playing an impressive season.

The men's basketball team has made it to the NCAA Tournament 11 times since 2010, while the women's team is heading to their third straight tournament.

Conference Carolinas hit a big milestone by sending three women's teams to nationals. Francis Marion grabbed the fourth seed, while Belmont Abbey landed at seventh — making it the first time since 2013 that multiple teams made it in.

UNC Pembroke
Rebecca AllenWriter
