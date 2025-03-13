Cumberland County Library Launches Free Pass Program to Local Attractions
Starting this week, people with Cumberland County Public Library cards can get Experience Passes to visit local attractions, like Cape Fear Botanical Garden and Fascinate-U Children's Museum.
The Friends of the Cumberland County Public Library Inc. donated an $852 grant to kick off this Experience Passes program at the main library branch on Maiden Lane.
"We are excited about this fantastic opportunity for our residents to experience the wonders of our community's top attractions without worrying about the cost,” said Headquarters Library Branch Manager Amanda Dekker in a Cumberland County release. “Whether you're strolling through the gardens or engaging with interactive exhibits, the Experience Pass allows for multiple visits, maximizing the fun and learning.”
The Experience Passes can be checked out at the Headquarters Library at 300 Maiden Lane. Once you get a pass, you'll have seven days to visit both places as many times as you want. They're available on a first-come, first-served basis
While these passes cover regular admission, they won't cover special events.
If you're interested in getting a library card, just sign up at any branch or online. For more information about the Experience Passes, you can call the library at 910-483-7727 or visit their website.