Win a Trip For 2 to Florida to See Rascal Flatts

Emerging from hiatus with renewed passion, country music icons and multi-platinum selling act Rascal Flatts will embark on their Life Is A Highway Tour in 2025, celebrating 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music. And KML has teamed up with our friends at Big Machine Records to hook you up with a trip for 2 to see the show in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 5.