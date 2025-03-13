Backstage Country

Win a Trip For 2 to Florida to See Rascal Flatts

KML has teamed up with our friends at Big Machine Records to hook you up with a trip for 2 to see the show in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 5.

Brandon Plotnick
rascal flatts full

Emerging from hiatus with renewed passion, country music icons and multi-platinum selling act Rascal Flatts will embark on their Life Is A Highway Tour in 2025, celebrating 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music. And KML has teamed up with our friends at Big Machine Records to hook you up with a trip for 2 to see the show in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 5.

More Rascal Flatts Stories

Rascla Flatts members are posing all wearing black.
MusicRascal Flatts Announce Star-Studded Duets Album

Rascal Flatts announced their forthcoming collaboration project, Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets, which will be released June 6th via Big Machine Records. Featuring nine reimagined beloved Rascal Flatts hits…

Rascal Flatts
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
Related Stories
live in the vineyard goes country contest graphic
ContestsThe Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Flyaway
mutt madness
ContestsMutt Madness 2025: Share Your Pet Photos NowSarah Weaver
13 Must Read Romantasy Books To Spice Up Your Spring
Local News13 Must Read Romantasy Books To Spice Up Your SpringMinda
Basketball scoring a basket as it goes through the hoop
Human InterestFayetteville State Men Enter NCAA D-II Tournament as 4 SeedRebecca Allen
bj's wholesale club
Local NewsBJ’s Wholesale Club Opens New Southern Pines LocationRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect