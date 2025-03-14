Bethany Historical Society Holding Fish Fry in Stedman This Saturday

You are invited to the Bethany Historical Society Fish Fry this Saturday, March 15, 2025.
The Fish Fry will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 2105 Wade Stedman Road in Stedman, North Carolina.
All proceeds will go the Bethany Historical Society community efforts and projects.
Click here for more information.
The Bethany Historical Society monthly meeting is at 7:00 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in the Wiley A. Bullard VFW Post 9925 located at 2105 Wade Stedman Road in Stedman, North Carolina (right across from the Bethany Fire Department).
Bethany Historical Society “Our Past To Preserve”
If you would like to rent the Bethany Historical Society for your event, call Ricky Strickland at 910-689-4852, Martha Tyler at 910-391-2653, J.F. Hall at 910-850-0946 or Lyn Autry at 910-483-1575.