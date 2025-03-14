BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens New Southern Pines Location

A new BJ's Wholesale Club opened its doors at 205 Southern Road in Southern Pines earlier this month.

The location's gas station offers members special discounts on fuel prices through the BJ's Fuel Saver Program. Members can save up to 25% on groceries compared to regular supermarkets.

"At BJ's Wholesale Club our purpose is to serve the families who depend on us,” said Drew Owens, Club Manager, Southern Pines BJ's Wholesale Club, to Business Wire. “We're excited to bring unbeatable value and savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices to our newest members in the Southern Pines area.”

New customers can choose between two limited time membership options — The $55 Club Card with $40 in welcome rewards or The Club+ Card for $110 with $80 in welcome rewards. Both options come with welcome perks, gas savings, and cash-back rewards.

BJ's has partnered with Feeding America for 15 years, providing more than 125 million meals nationwide. The Southern Pines store will continue this effort through regular donations.