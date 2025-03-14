Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hosting Free Community Health Fair March 15

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital invites you to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a FREE Community Health Fair March 15, 2025.

Saturday's FREE Community Health Fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Cape Fear Valley Hoke campus located at 210 Medical Pavilion Drive in Raeford, North Carolina.

The FREE health screenings available include blood pressure, cholesterol, Body Mass Index (BMI), pulmonary function and glucose check.

Attendees can also learn how to properly do hands-only CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation).

While attending the FREE Health Fair, be sure to speak with a Pharmacist that will be happy to give you a free medication review.

Also, by visiting the Health Fair portion of the event, you will also receive an additional free gift.

The FREE Community Health Fair will include fun activities for the entire family along with FREE giveaways, FREE refreshments and music.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Department and Puppy Creek Fire Department will also have a number vehicles on display.

The Cape Fear Valley/Hoke County EMS ambulance and LifeLink helicopter will also be on site.

In a press release, President of Hoke Healthcare, Sonja McLendon said “We are grateful to be able to have been able to care for the citizens of Hoke and surrounding counties for the past ten years. We invite all of our friends and neighbors to celebrate with us as we enter into a new decade of growing our services to meet the needs of this diverse community.”