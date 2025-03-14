Backstage Country

Cumberland County Schools Launches Public Search for New Superintendent

Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr., who has served at the Cumberland County Schools Superintendent since 2018 will retire from his position on July 1. Cumberland County Schools is looking for another leader and is…

Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr., who has served at the Cumberland County Schools Superintendent since 2018 will retire from his position on July 1. Cumberland County Schools is looking for another leader and is encouraging public feedback in picking their next leader. 

The district has set up two March meetings to hear from the community. The first will be held at Gray's Creek High School in Hope Mills on March 18. The second meeting will be at Douglas Byrd High School in Fayetteville on March 19. Both meetings will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

"Community involvement is essential as we embark on this critical decision," Deanna Jones, chairwoman of the Cumberland County Board of Education, said in the Cumberland County Board of Education release. "We want to hear from all stakeholders to ensure we select a superintendent who will best serve the needs of our students, families and staff." 

The meetings will be led by McPherson and Jacobson LLC. This consulting firm will collect feedback at these meetings to help define what they're looking for in their next leader. 

These meetings are open to the public with no RSVP required. Attendees will be given the opportunity to speak and contribute to the future of the county’s schools. 

