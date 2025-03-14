Fayetteville State Men Enter NCAA D-II Tournament as 4 Seed

Fayetteville State has played an impressive season with a record of 22-8. Their performance earned them a spot as the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic region of the NCAA Diviision II Tournament.

On March 15 at 8:30 p.m. the Broncos will face-off against the No. 5 seed Fairmont State at West Liberty University in West Virginia. This marks just the second tournament appearance for FSU under the current coaching staff.

"What a great night for the CIAA," Coach Luke D'Alessio told Fayetteville State University Athletics. "An unbelievable, well earned three teams in the NCAA. Wow, that is tremendous for our conference. We played a really tough schedule all year. We did everything we were supposed to do to get to this point. To be the fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament is a tremendous honor."

The Broncos are a team to watch in the Atlantic conference because of their reputation to compete outside of their conference. Despite struggling in their own CIAA tournament, they have pulled off wins against teams in the South Bracket including, UNC Pembroke, USC Aiken, and Augusta. Also, their star player Caleb Simmons is always exciting to watch.