Mutt Madness 2025: Share Your Pet Photos Now

Sarah Weaver Writer

Sarah is the trivia master, holding down The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML, and serving as the station’s Programming Director. She keeps it real, honest, and open often explaining the ups and downs of life. Outdoorsy and nature-driven, Sarah enjoys hiking with her German Shepherd, Mila, going for long scenic drives, and catching a concert or local sporting event. Sarah also enjoys and writing about cooking healthy meals, wine, exercising, Harry Potter movie marathons, singing loudly in her car, and eating way too much pizza.