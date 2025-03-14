Mutt Madness 2025: Share Your Pet Photos Now
It’s time to share your pets for a shot at getting in the bracket and winning free pet care for a year from North Star!
WELCOME TO MUTT MADNESS 2025
PRESENTED BY NORTH STAR VETERINARY HOSPITAL !
This year, we have a special guest mutt guiding our contest. Say hello to Mila from The Big Wake Up with Don Chase & Sarah!
The submission round is now open! Get your pets in the field and encourage all your friends and family to come vote. We'll pick the top pets to move on to our bracket next week!
Sarah is the trivia master, holding down The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML, and serving as the station’s Programming Director. She keeps it real, honest, and open often explaining the ups and downs of life. Outdoorsy and nature-driven, Sarah enjoys hiking with her German Shepherd, Mila, going for long scenic drives, and catching a concert or local sporting event. Sarah also enjoys and writing about cooking healthy meals, wine, exercising, Harry Potter movie marathons, singing loudly in her car, and eating way too much pizza.
