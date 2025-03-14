Backstage Country

Mutt Madness 2025: Share Your Pet Photos Now

It’s time to share your pets for a shot at getting in the bracket and winning free pet care for a year from North Star!

Sarah Weaver
mutt madness

WELCOME TO MUTT MADNESS 2025

PRESENTED BY NORTH STAR VETERINARY HOSPITAL !

This year, we have a special guest mutt guiding our contest. Say hello to Mila from The Big Wake Up with Don Chase & Sarah!

The submission round is now open! Get your pets in the field and encourage all your friends and family to come vote. We'll pick the top pets to move on to our bracket next week!

Mutt Madness
Sarah WeaverWriter
Sarah is the trivia master, holding down The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML, and serving as the station’s Programming Director. She keeps it real, honest, and open often explaining the ups and downs of life. Outdoorsy and nature-driven, Sarah enjoys hiking with her German Shepherd, Mila, going for long scenic drives, and catching a concert or local sporting event. Sarah also enjoys and writing about cooking healthy meals, wine, exercising, Harry Potter movie marathons, singing loudly in her car, and eating way too much pizza.
Related Stories
live in the vineyard goes country contest graphic
ContestsThe Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Flyaway
13 Must Read Romantasy Books To Spice Up Your Spring
Local News13 Must Read Romantasy Books To Spice Up Your SpringMinda
Basketball scoring a basket as it goes through the hoop
Human InterestFayetteville State Men Enter NCAA D-II Tournament as 4 SeedRebecca Allen
bj's wholesale club
Local NewsBJ’s Wholesale Club Opens New Southern Pines LocationRebecca Allen
donate blood
Local NewsSampson Regional Medical Center Launches Mobile Blood Unit To Boost Local DonationsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect