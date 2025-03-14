Robeson County Students Enrich Future at STEAM Empowerment Conference

At UNC-Pembroke, excitement filled the air as 55 sixth-grade girls jumped into a day of learning during a hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics conference on March 11, 2025.

"They were so excited," Robeson County Commissioner, Pauline H. Campbell, told WPDE. "What I observed most was that they paid attention and focused on the speakers and what was being said."

Girls came from three nearby schools — Pembroke Middle, Deep Branch Elementary, and Prospect Elementary. They got to work with women leaders in STEAM fields on real-world projects. Snyder Electric helped set up fun workshops where students built small energy-efficient houses.

“STEAM is not just for boys, STEAM is for everyone. Right now, as middle schoolers, you have all the talent and curiosity needed to change the world,” Dr. Dorsey-Carr said in a Public Schools of Robeson County release.

Representatives from MarineQuest, High Tide Aviation, Corning Inc , and Duke Energy shared information and inspiring stories as students made their way through information stations to give them ideas of future careers in STEAM. Science Supervisor Susan Miller Hendrix watched as classroom lessons came to life through real-world examples.