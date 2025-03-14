Sampson Regional Medical Center Launches Mobile Blood Unit To Boost Local Donations

Sampson Regional Medical Center has launched a bloodmobile. The specially built vehicle will increase access to donate blood by traveling through neighborhoods, parking lots, and public areas.

A dedication ceremony for the new bloodmobile was held earlier this month, attended by staff, hospital supporters, and donors.

"Our new bloodmobile is a game-changer for local blood donations,” said Natalie Lamb, director of Laboratory Services at Sampson Regional Medical Center, in a press release “By bringing donation opportunities closer to workplaces, schools and community events, we're making it easier than ever for individuals to help save lives.”

Blood donations are critical for maintaining a strong blood supply for trauma victims, chronic conditions, and surgeries. Sampson County Medical Center is grateful for the support from local businesses and organizations who have been loyal blood drive hosts, and they encourage the community to take advantage of this opportunity to give back.