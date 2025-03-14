Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: March 14-March 16

Fayetteville is packed with exciting events this weekend, offering something for everyone. From high-energy drag performances and a heartfelt poetry book launch to a rewarding community service opportunity, there's plenty to enjoy. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with hockey games, craft fairs, and a trolley ride. Whether you're looking for entertainment, literature, or a chance to give back, this lineup of events has you covered. Here's what's happening in and around Fayetteville this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The book launch of "The Poetry of My Soul" will celebrate the release of a heartfelt poetry collection with an evening of readings, connection, and literary appreciation. The author will present selected excerpts, offering insight into the emotions and themes behind the work. Attendees can meet the author, engage with fellow poetry enthusiasts, and receive signed copies. The event will also feature a merchandise giveaway, making it a memorable experience for all who appreciate the beauty of poetry and the power of words.

Join the effort to make a difference in the community by volunteering at Fayetteville Urban Ministry's Emergency Assistance department for March Service Saturday. Help organize and improve the clothing closet and food pantry while enjoying a fun, high-energy day of service. Everyone is welcome; bring your friends, enthusiasm, and a heart for giving back. Please wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes, as you'll be sorting, tidying, and creating a welcoming space for those in need.

Fayetteville and Southern Pines will buzz with exciting St. Patrick's Day weekend events. From thrilling hockey matchups and festive craft fairs to a lively trolley tour, there are plenty of ways to celebrate.