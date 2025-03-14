Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: March 14-March 16
Fayetteville is packed with exciting events this weekend, offering something for everyone. From high-energy drag performances and a heartfelt poetry book launch to a rewarding community service opportunity, there's plenty to enjoy. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with hockey games, craft fairs, and a trolley ride. Whether you're looking for entertainment, literature, or a chance to give back, this lineup of events has you covered. Here's what's happening in and around Fayetteville this St. Patrick's Day weekend.
"The Poetry of My Soul" Book Launch
- What: "The Poetry of My Soul" Book Launch
- When: Sunday, March 16, 2025, from noon to 2 p.m.
- Where: Studio 215, 215 Williams St., Fayetteville
- Cost: $26.95
The book launch of "The Poetry of My Soul" will celebrate the release of a heartfelt poetry collection with an evening of readings, connection, and literary appreciation. The author will present selected excerpts, offering insight into the emotions and themes behind the work. Attendees can meet the author, engage with fellow poetry enthusiasts, and receive signed copies. The event will also feature a merchandise giveaway, making it a memorable experience for all who appreciate the beauty of poetry and the power of words.
March Service Saturday
- What: March Service Saturday
- When: Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Fayetteville Urban Ministry, 701 Whitfield St., Fayetteville
- Cost: Free
Join the effort to make a difference in the community by volunteering at Fayetteville Urban Ministry's Emergency Assistance department for March Service Saturday. Help organize and improve the clothing closet and food pantry while enjoying a fun, high-energy day of service. Everyone is welcome; bring your friends, enthusiasm, and a heart for giving back. Please wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes, as you'll be sorting, tidying, and creating a welcoming space for those in need.
Other Events
Fayetteville and Southern Pines will buzz with exciting St. Patrick's Day weekend events. From thrilling hockey matchups and festive craft fairs to a lively trolley tour, there are plenty of ways to celebrate.
- Fayetteville Marksmen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts: Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. for Teacher Appreciation Night and Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 6 p.m. for St. Patrick's Day at Crown Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville
- St Patty's Craft Fair: Saturday March 15, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m. at Gaston Brewing Taproom, 421 Chicago Drive, Fayetteville
- Luck of the Trolley Brewery Cruise: Friday, March 14, 2025, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Southern Pines Brewing, Air Tool Road, 565 Air Tool Drive East, Southern Pines