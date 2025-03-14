Vietnam Memorial Replica Coming to Whiteville in April, Volunteers Needed

Herman Daniels, who served in Vietnam with the Army from 1967 to 1968, searches for the name of a fallen friend inscribed on the Moving Wall display, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. is coming to Whiteville, NC. The Wall That Heals display will be set up at Whiteville's Veterans Memorial Park of America from April 24-27.

According to WECT, Rolling Thunder SC-3 motorcycle group will escort The Wall That Heals into town.

The memorial opens on April 24 with a ceremony and music. On the evening of April 25, a special Agent Orange ceremony highlights the ongoing health struggles facing veterans and their families. There will also be an education center to learn more.

Columbus County Schools is looking for 200 volunteers to help with the memorial's In Memory program. Setup begins April 23. Each volunteer gets training and a meal for working a four-hour shift and must be 18 years old unless accompanied by an adult. They'll help visitors explore the wall and its mobile education center.