Backstage Country

Vietnam Memorial Replica Coming to Whiteville in April, Volunteers Needed

A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. is coming to Whiteville, NC. The Wall That Heals display will be set up at Whiteville’s Veterans Memorial Park…

Rebecca Allen
vietnam replica wall

Herman Daniels, who served in Vietnam with the Army from 1967 to 1968, searches for the name of a fallen friend inscribed on the Moving Wall display, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. is coming to Whiteville, NC. The Wall That Heals display will be set up at Whiteville's Veterans Memorial Park of America from April 24-27. 

According to WECT, Rolling Thunder SC-3 motorcycle group will escort The Wall That Heals into town.  

The memorial opens on April 24 with a ceremony and music. On the evening of April 25, a special Agent Orange ceremony highlights the ongoing health struggles facing veterans and their families. There will also be an education center to learn more. 

Columbus County Schools is looking for 200 volunteers to help with the memorial's In Memory program. Setup begins April 23. Each volunteer gets training and a meal for working a four-hour shift and must be 18 years old unless accompanied by an adult. They'll help visitors explore the wall and its mobile education center. 

Volunteers can register online and must do so by March 25. 

Vietnam Memorial Wall
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
mutt madness
ContestsMutt Madness 2025: Share Your Pet Photos NowSarah Weaver
13 Must Read Romantasy Books To Spice Up Your Spring
Local News13 Must Read Romantasy Books To Spice Up Your SpringMinda
Basketball scoring a basket as it goes through the hoop
Human InterestFayetteville State Men Enter NCAA D-II Tournament as 4 SeedRebecca Allen
bj's wholesale club
Local NewsBJ’s Wholesale Club Opens New Southern Pines LocationRebecca Allen
donate blood
Local NewsSampson Regional Medical Center Launches Mobile Blood Unit To Boost Local DonationsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect