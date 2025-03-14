Village Baptist Fayetteville Holding Eggstravaganza Event for Military Families

As a way to say thanks for serving, The Village Baptist Church is sponsoring a FREE Eggstravaganza event for military families on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

This FREE family fun event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Rick’s Place located at 5572 Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Egg Hunts will begin based on the age of your kids. Below is an Egg Hunt schedule for each age.

Ages 0–3: 10:30 AM & 11:30 AM

Ages 4–6: 11:00 AM & 12:00 PM

Ages 7–10: 11:30 AM & 12:30 PM

Ages 11–15: 12:00 AM & 1:00 PM

Ages 16+ (Adults): 1:30 PM

In addition to the Egg Hunt, other activities will include pictures with the Easter Bunny, the huge tree house, scavenger hunt, laser tag, bouncy houses, playgrounds, a bunny farm and an egg dyeing station.

Be sure to take your camera to capture the many special moments.

Thanks to Rick’s Place, enjoy free food and beverages from Blemmey’s Coffee Company, Hot Dog Central or Savory Southern Cuisine.