Village Baptist Fayetteville Holding Eggstravaganza Event for Military Families

As a way to say thanks for serving, The Village Baptist Church is sponsoring a FREE Eggstravaganza event for military families on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Don Chase
Hope Mills Easter
As a way to say thanks for serving, The Village Baptist Church is sponsoring a FREE Eggstravaganza event for military families on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

This FREE family fun event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Rick’s Place located at 5572 Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Egg Hunts will begin based on the age of your kids.  Below is an Egg Hunt schedule for each age.

  • Ages 0–3: 10:30 AM & 11:30 AM
  • Ages 4–6: 11:00 AM & 12:00 PM
  • Ages 7–10: 11:30 AM & 12:30 PM
  • Ages 11–15: 12:00 AM & 1:00 PM
  • Ages 16+ (Adults): 1:30 PM

In addition to the Egg Hunt, other activities will include pictures with the Easter Bunny, the huge tree house, scavenger hunt, laser tag, bouncy houses, playgrounds, a bunny farm and an egg dyeing station.

Be sure to take your camera to capture the many special moments.

Thanks to Rick’s Place, enjoy free food and beverages from Blemmey’s Coffee Company, Hot Dog Central or Savory Southern Cuisine.

Every participant must register in advance so sign up today for this FREE and FUN Family event by clicking here.  If you prefer, call 910-987-4420.

Fayetteville
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
