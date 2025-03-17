Portion of Raeford Rd. in Fayetteville to Close for 8 Months

Branson Creek, seen here swollen and muddy after a rainfall in February, will be replaced and require a temporary closure and detour on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

Be prepared, a portion of Raeford Road is about to get an extended closure in Fayetteville.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that Raeford Road will close near Highland Country Club. The closure will be in place to replace a concrete culvert that helps drain Branson Creek.

According to NCDOT, the culvert is ending the end of its lifespan, and was built in the 1940s.

"Mountain Creek Contractors Inc. of Mount Pleasant, which won the $1 million bid in December to replace the culvert, plans to start the project on March 31 when Raeford Road will close in both directions at this vicinity. Message boards announcing the closure have been placed and turned on."