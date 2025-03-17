Trisha Yearwood Will Get A Hollywood Star

Backstage Country

Trisha Yearwood’s “star” status was secured a long time ago, but soon it’ll be cemented – when she becomes the latest inductee to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Trisha will receive the 2,805th star on the fabled Walk, which dates back more than 60 years. Hers will be placed on North Vine Street (not far from the famous “corner of Hollywood and Vine”) in front of the historic Capitol Records building. That should put her in close proximity to someone else with a star there – a one-time Capitol recording artist named Garth Brooks.

Though she’s also known for her work in TV, books, and more in recent years, Yearwood will be honored for her stellar recording career. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in a press release, "With over three decades in the spotlight, multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Awards, and millions of albums sold, Trisha Yearwood remains a powerhouse in country music. The iconic singer, actress, author, chef, and entrepreneur continues to captivate audiences with her signature vocals and heartfelt storytelling."

They added, "A revered figure in country music, Trisha has been honored with inductions into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, along with prestigious awards such as the ACM Honors Icon Award and CMT’s June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award."

Trisha’s March 24 Walk of Fame ceremony – with Reba McEntire and Carly Pearce taking part as guest speakers – will be streamed live on WalkOfFame.com at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT.

Yearwood was originally included on the Walk of Fame’s 2020 list of inductees, but the COVID pandemic threw such events into disarray that year.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
