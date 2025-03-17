UNC Pembroke Secures Spot in Sweet Sixteen, First Time in Program History

UNCP entered the NCAA D-II Tournament as the No. 5 seed in the Southeast division and are making program history with its first go in Sweet Sixteen. They'll play Tuesday at 7 p.m., facing off against No. 3 seed Lenoir-Rhyne for a shot at advancing to the Elite Eight.

The Braves played a close first round against Lincoln Memorial clutching a victory of 90-88. UNCP’s tough defense forced a Lincoln Memorial turnover leading to Josh Berenbaum’s game-winner layup with one second left in regulation.

In round two UNCP secured a commanding 91-80 win over the No. 1 seed Colombia State. Both sides battled for the lead in the first half, but the Braves led the entire second half.

UNCP is entering the Sweet Sixteen matchup on a 13-0 run. Lenoir-Rhyne is ridding off their 94-79 win over Augusta and a 91-87 victory against No. 2 USC Aiken. Both teams are going in with closely matched odds, making for an exciting battle to watch until the very last buzzer.