Dome Manufacturer Bringing 72 Jobs, $4.6 Million Investment to Fayetteville

Yeadon Fabric Domes, which manufactures domes like this one at UMass Amherst, will locate a new manufacturing facility in Fayetteville.

Yeadon Fabric Domes, LLC, a manufacturer of air-supported structures, is expanding its operations to Fayetteville, bringing 72 new jobs and a $4.6 million investment to Cumberland County, state officials announced Tuesday.

The Minnesota-based company, known for its climate-controlled domes used in sports and other applications, will build a new manufacturing facility at Fayetteville Regional Airport. The 50,000-square-foot facility will include a 72-foot-tall domed structure, expanding the company’s production capacity.

Governor Josh Stein welcomed the company’s decision to establish operations in North Carolina. “Our manufacturing leadership and textile legacy woven with our strategic location and excellent quality of life will continue to attract innovative, global companies to our great state,” Stein said.

Yeadon Fabric Domes’ structures have been installed in more than 30 countries, serving clients such as professional football teams and universities like Penn and Marquette. The company cited Fayetteville’s workforce and business-friendly environment as key reasons for its expansion.

“Yeadon Domes is thrilled to be expanding our operations to Fayetteville,” said Matt Mejia, CEO of Yeadon Fabric Domes. “Throughout the process, it has become clear that Fayetteville is the perfect place to build our manufacturing facility, and to continue producing world-class air-supported domes.”

The new jobs will offer an average annual salary of $47,734, slightly above the county’s average of $47,175. The total payroll impact could exceed $3.4 million annually.

To support the expansion, Yeadon Fabric Domes will receive a $225,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund, which assists companies with job creation and investment efforts.

Local officials praised the project as a major economic win. “We welcome Yeadon Fabric Domes and its investment to our region,” said N.C. Senator Val Applewhite. “They will greatly benefit from our transitioning military families which offer a uniquely skilled and prepared workforce.”