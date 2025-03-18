Backstage Country

Eric Church Announces New Single ‘Hands Of Time’

Eric Church has a brand new single coming out, and his rabid Church Choir fan base is going crazy with anticipation. The new song is called "Hands Of Time."

Eric's people posted the news to his Instagram, along with a black and white photo of Church in the recording studio. The post was captioned, "New single “Hands Of Time” releasing 3.20.25."

The Church Choir reacted in droves. One fan wrote, "Can. Not. Wait!!!!" Another fan commented, "Yes thanks, Eric! Anytime you release new music, it’ll always bring me back to that season of my life when I hear it. Blessings to you brother." One more die-hard said, "Thank God. Now I want an album."

The country superstar's last album release was in 2021 with Heart & Soul.

In a short video to fans on January 21, 2021, Church officially announced the triple album, which would be released in April. He revealed that he wrote and recorded the majority of the songs for the project during a 28-day trip to the mountains of North Carolina in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric and his wife, Katherine, celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on January 8. You don't hear too much about Eric's personal life with his wife and two kids, but he did tell us about Katherine not too long ago.

Church recently said of Katherine, “True love to me is when you love a person in spite of all their fallibilities, and for me, I have a lot of ‘em."

He added, "I’m definitely at times hard to love, and that’s what’s great about Katherine and the way she loves me. She loves me in spite of those things and really for those things.”

Eric married the then-music publisher Katherine Blasingame at West Glow Resort in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. At the wedding, Church performed "You Make It Look So Easy," a song he wrote for his bride.

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
