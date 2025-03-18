Backstage Country

Morgan Wallen Says He’s Done With His New Album

Morgan Wallen has finished a new album. The CMA Entertainer of the Year shared a clip of a new song on his Instagram and news that he is done in…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Morgan Wallen performs in a denim jacket and cowboy hat.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen has finished a new album. The CMA Entertainer of the Year shared a clip of a new song on his Instagram and news that he is done in the recording studio with his upcoming album, I'm The Problem.

Morgan posted a clip of a song called "Just In Case," and wrote, "Album is officially done. More news for y’all next week, but here’s a clip of one that’s coming out soon - 'Just In Case.'"

Fans were thrilled with the news, with one die-hard writing, "Gotta have this music for a road trip." Another fan gushed, "I simply adore you. Your heart. I wish nothing but that you find the truest of huge love for your heart." One more fan commented, "Dude is about to put out back-to-back monster albums."

See that post here.

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Wallen, who has had his share of run-ins with the law over the last few years, also shared a heartfelt song about his young son called "Superman."

Morgan recently posted a clip of the new song to his over eight million followers on his Instagram. He captioned the song clip, "Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be. And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it. Here is a clip, It’s called 'Superman.'”

The words of the song say in part, "One day you're gonna see my mugshot / From a night when I got a little too drunk / Hear a song about a girl that I lost / From the times when I just wouldn't grow up."

A fan reacted to the new music, with one writing, "A beautiful voice and a great man too." Another fan gushed, "Indie will love it in the future."

See that post here.

Morgan Wallen
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Kane Brown Shows Off Backstage Goodies
MusicKane Brown Shows Off Backstage GoodiesNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Tim McGraw poses on the 1883 red carpet with a beard and wearing a black blazer.
MusicTim McGraw: Acting Is Like ‘Making An Album’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Trisha Yearwood is wearing a gold and black outfit.
MusicTrisha Yearwood Will Get A Hollywood StarNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Reba: What She Needs On Tour
MusicReba: What She Needs On TourNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Miranda Lambert Celebrates A Key Album Anniversary
MusicMiranda Lambert Celebrates A Key Album AnniversaryNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect