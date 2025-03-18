Morgan Wallen Says He’s Done With His New Album

Morgan Wallen has finished a new album. The CMA Entertainer of the Year shared a clip of a new song on his Instagram and news that he is done in the recording studio with his upcoming album, I'm The Problem.

Morgan posted a clip of a song called "Just In Case," and wrote, "Album is officially done. More news for y’all next week, but here’s a clip of one that’s coming out soon - 'Just In Case.'"

Fans were thrilled with the news, with one die-hard writing, "Gotta have this music for a road trip." Another fan gushed, "I simply adore you. Your heart. I wish nothing but that you find the truest of huge love for your heart." One more fan commented, "Dude is about to put out back-to-back monster albums."

See that post here.

Wallen, who has had his share of run-ins with the law over the last few years, also shared a heartfelt song about his young son called "Superman."



Morgan recently posted a clip of the new song to his over eight million followers on his Instagram. He captioned the song clip, "Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be. And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it. Here is a clip, It’s called 'Superman.'”

The words of the song say in part, "One day you're gonna see my mugshot / From a night when I got a little too drunk / Hear a song about a girl that I lost / From the times when I just wouldn't grow up."

A fan reacted to the new music, with one writing, "A beautiful voice and a great man too." Another fan gushed, "Indie will love it in the future."