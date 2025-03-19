Carrie Underwood Had Trouble With ‘Social Situations’

Carrie Underwood is a ray of confidence as she finds her place on American Idol as the newest judge. The superstar just glows on TV, giving much-needed advice to those on the show who are trying to make it big like she did twenty years ago.

Having talked to Underwood in many interviews over the years, I have been fortunate enough to watch her change from a shy girl from Oklahoma to a savvy music star who is known and loved the world over.

Back in the early stages of her massive career, Carrie told me that she wasn't really comfortable having so many people focused on her. She offered, "I just wish I was smoother. I never know what to say. I'm the worst person in social situations. I am always nervous, and I'm such a quiet watcher. I love to go places and just sit and watch other people."

The young country star added at the time, "When you're the center of attention, it's weird to find my place and know how to act and how to be. I feel like I do a lot of things wrong (laughs)."

Underwood is now a pro at making music, selling records, and selling out arenas with her live shows, having been doing this for twenty years now.

And who would have thought that twenty years after she won American Idol, she would be changing the lives of new contestants on Idol as a judge, with her joining fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC.

In an early interview, the then-newcomer told me she could have never imagined what would happen to her after winning the TV talent competition. She told me, "Whenever I was on 'Idol,' I was just hoping to stay there for another week. That was as far as my calendar would go."