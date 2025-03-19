Cody Johnson’s Next Collaboration Could Be Big

Cody Johnson likes to collaborate with fellow country stars and has done so famously with Carrie Underwood on their hit song and his buddy Jelly Roll, who appeared on Cody's Leather album in a song called "Whiskey Bent."

In a recent interview, Johnson was asked if Luke Combs, who surprised fans in Nashville in February by joining Cody on stage for Comb's smash, "Beer Never Broke My Heart, " would be a future duet partner.

Johnson was coy with his answer, saying, "I mean, it could be in the works. I can neither confirm nor deny."

The budding country superstar did say new music could be on the way. He noted, "Maybe I'm going in this year to record a new album. And there's a certain song that I'm pretty certain..we're just, we're kind of playing with it, we're going back and forth."

Cody added of Luke, who is known for his stage beer shots, "When he shotguns a beer, it, like, defies science and physics to me. I'm like, 'Where does the liquid go?'"

Johnson recently told us that he believes listeners get a side of Carrie Underwood in “I’m Gonna Love You” that they have never heard before.

He said in a recent interview, "When we were recording the band tracks of it, we actually FaceTimed her and was like, 'Listen to and sing along with this in the car. You know, do we want to go here? ’Cause, if we go here, it’s too high for me, and if we go here, it’s kind of too low for you.' So we settled on a spot right in the middle. It would have been 1/2 step down from standard tuning, and she told me she was like, 'Man, two things I don’t do is a low register and a love song, but here we are.' Man, I love it. I thought it was a piece of Carrie that we haven’t seen yet."

Cody's high praise for Carrie continued as he compared her to his “Dear Rodeo” collaborator, Reba McEntire.