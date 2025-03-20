Sam Hunt’s Inspirational ‘Ghost Co-Writer’

Sam Hunt has made a name for himself in country music and beyond with songs of fun and many songs of love. Sam's motivation and inspiration for love is his wife, Hannah. The couple now have two kids together and are spending most of their time with each other, even on the road when Hunt tours.

A few years back, before the couple were married, Sam told me about his love song inspiration. He said, "As a musician, relationships are inspiring. She was a huge inspiration for the first record (Monticello). From a musical standpoint, she just inspires me to pick up the guitar and write and try to do a good job at it when writing songs. And I continue to write songs that are more of the honest reflection of our relationship."

He concluded with a smile, "She's really a good ghost co-writer that I can have behind the scenes."

Hunt's latest single "Country House," is climbing the country charts this week headed for the top spot. The song is the follow-up to his recent 10th No. 1 song “Outskirts” from his Locked Up EP.

“Country House” was written by Sam, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Michael Lotten.

Sam recently told us about writing the song, “The phrase ‘Country House,’ I connected with immediately. I initially thought, when I think ‘Country House,’ I think of the English countryside. Obviously, I grew up in the South, but there is a strong connection between my Southern roots and the English countryside, so that country house feel."

He continued, "So, I took the ‘Country House’ idea and sprinkled some rural Southern American lingo over the top of it, or imagery, to make it my own or closer to my own experience. Also, I’m at a place in my life where I moved from the country off to the city to pursue my country music dreams, and I find myself feeling the pull back towards a simple life like the one that I grew up with, and especially hoping to give that experience to my kids, and this song captures that for me.”