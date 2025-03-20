Backstage Country

Sam Hunt’s Inspirational ‘Ghost Co-Writer’

Sam Hunt has made a name for himself in country music and beyond with songs of fun and many songs of love. Sam’s motivation and inspiration for love is his…

Sam Hunt has made a name for himself in country music and beyond with songs of fun and many songs of love. Sam's motivation and inspiration for love is his wife, Hannah. The couple now have two kids together and are spending most of their time with each other, even on the road when Hunt tours.

A few years back, before the couple were married, Sam told me about his love song inspiration. He said, "As a musician, relationships are inspiring. She was a huge inspiration for the first record (Monticello). From a musical standpoint, she just inspires me to pick up the guitar and write and try to do a good job at it when writing songs. And I continue to write songs that are more of the honest reflection of our relationship."

He concluded with a smile, "She's really a good ghost co-writer that I can have behind the scenes."

Hunt's latest single "Country House," is climbing the country charts this week headed for the top spot. The song is the follow-up to his recent 10th No. 1 song “Outskirts” from his Locked Up EP.

“Country House” was written by Sam, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Michael Lotten.

Sam recently told us about writing the song, “The phrase ‘Country House,’ I connected with immediately. I initially thought, when I think ‘Country House,’ I think of the English countryside. Obviously, I grew up in the South, but there is a strong connection between my Southern roots and the English countryside, so that country house feel."

He continued, "So, I took the ‘Country House’ idea and sprinkled some rural Southern American lingo over the top of it, or imagery, to make it my own or closer to my own experience. Also, I’m at a place in my life where I moved from the country off to the city to pursue my country music dreams, and I find myself feeling the pull back towards a simple life like the one that I grew up with, and especially hoping to give that experience to my kids, and this song captures that for me.”

The "Country House" music video features his family, his wife Hannah, and his young kids.

Sam Hunt
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
