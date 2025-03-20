Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: March 21-March 23

INDIO, CA – APRIL 25: Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Fayetteville is packed with exciting events this weekend. Whether you want to explore home improvement trends at the North Carolina Home Expo, dive into local history at the Fayetteville History Museum, or rock out with ZZ Top at the Crown Theatre, there's no shortage of entertainment. If you're a sports fan, you can catch the Fayetteville Marksmen in action, while other events are available if you're a trivia lover or fashion enthusiast.

North Carolina Home Expo

What: North Carolina Home Expo

North Carolina Home Expo When: Friday, March 21, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 21, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Free

The North Carolina Home Expo is the perfect place to explore the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, and design. You can connect with industry experts, discover innovative solutions, and compare top brands in one place. Whether you're looking for reliable contractors, smart home technology, or stylish decor, the expo offers valuable insights and exclusive discounts. The event provides a unique opportunity to save time and money while bringing your home projects to life.

Spring Fling Women's Fashion Expo

Spring Fling by Women's Fashion Expo is a celebration of all things women and spring, offering a premier shopping experience featuring boutiques, jewelry, door hangers, lotions, books, and more. Special events like Girls' Night Out and Muffins and Mimosas provide fun and entertainment while you shop for Easter, Mother's Day, graduations, weddings, birthdays, and Father's Day. Support local businesses and enjoy a delightful shopping spree.

What: Spring Fling by Women's Fashion Expo, Inc.

When: Friday, March 21, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Crown Expo, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Cost: Varies; tickets available at the Crown Box Office or online

ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour

What: ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour

ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour When: Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Crown Theatre, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Crown Theatre, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

ZZ Top, "That Little Ol' Band from Texas," has been rocking stages and delivering blues-infused boogie for over 50 years. Known for their beards, hotrod cars, and signature sound, they became icons with hits such as "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man," and "Gimme All Your Lovin'." Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, ZZ Top continues to electrify audiences worldwide. Don't miss them live for one night only at the Crown Theatre for ZZ Top: The Elevation Tour.

Other Events

There's plenty to look forward to in the Fayetteville area, with exciting events happening all weekend. From sports and trivia to fashion and shopping, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and make the most of these upcoming events.