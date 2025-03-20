This Day in Country History: March 20
While country music is primarily rooted in traditional American folk music, it has been influenced by other genres, such as rock and rap, throughout its evolution. Historically, March 20 has…
While country music is primarily rooted in traditional American folk music, it has been influenced by other genres, such as rock and rap, throughout its evolution. Historically, March 20 has seen the death of country music legend Kenny Rogers, the appearance of singer Trisha Yearwood as Mary Magdalene in a musical event, and the cancellation of Zac Brown's tour due to COVID-19.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Country music highlights on March 20 include:
- 2017: Country music supergroup Midland made a surprise appearance at the popular South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas, thrilling fans with multiple performances.
- 2018: Chris Janson was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by country superstar Garth Brooks. The Multi-Platinum songwriter and artist's hits include "Buy Me a Boat" and "Fix a Drink."
- 2018: Luke Bryan performed at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, during his What Makes You Country Tour. The tour earned more than $65 million.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These are some notable March 20 events:
- 2016: Country singer Trisha Yearwood shared a video of herself preparing for the role of Mary Magdalene in The Passion on Fox. This two-hour musical event, hosted and narrated by mega-producer Tyler Perry, told the story of Jesus Christ in his final hours.
- 2019: Matt Stell's performance at The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio, was postponed. He was due to perform at the gorgeous 19th-century former Baptist church as part of his Everywhere But On tour.
- 2022: Luke Combs rescheduled his concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He moved the March 20 and 21 dates to November 14 and 15, 2022, and did not give a specific reason for the change.
- 2024: Country singer Morgan Wallen and rapper Margs performed at the Kentucky Bourbon and BBQ in Waterloo, Ontario — an interesting combination of singers and genres.
- 2024: Mega country music star Miranda Lambert performed at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lambert is known for hits such as "Gunpowder & Lead" and "Heart Like Mine" and for once being married to Blake Shelton.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The loss of a country music legend and the cancellation of shows impacted the industry:
- 2020: Country music legend Kenny Rogers died on this day at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, at the age of 81. Rogers was a major influence in country music with iconic hits such as "The Gambler" and "Islands in the Stream."
- 2020: The Zac Brown Band canceled its 2020 The Owl Tour concerts due to COVID.
March 20 was a big day in country music history with the loss of Kenny Rogers and outstanding performances and music hits. It's interesting to see how this musical genre continues to influence artists.