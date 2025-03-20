Thomas Rhett And His Five Musical Muses

Backstage Country

Thomas Rhett admits that living in a house with his wife Lauren and their four daughters is like being surrounded by constant inspiration. In fact, he can’t imagine where his songwriting and his career would be without his five muses.

Thomas told us in a recent interview, "We probably wouldn’t be talking right now, to be honest with you. I was thinking about that the other day, like literally if my life had gone in a different direction and I’d never met her or never married her or had these babies."

He continued, "Not that every song of mine is about my wife or my kids, but it is amazing getting to live in a house with so many children that just say stuff that’s just hilarious, or that they do things to kinda melt your heart and then all of a sudden you can relate that feeling that somehow turns into a country song, you know? But yeah, I mean, I think God had a plan for sure."

Rhett’s daughters are 9 ½, 7 ½, 5, and 3 ½, which means it will be several before they start dating. As much as Thomas doesn’t want to think about it, he hopes that when the time comes, he remembers that he was once just like the young boys who will be coming to pick his daughters up for a date.

The singer told us in a recent interview, "Honestly, I try to block it out of my mind entirely. As much as there are days where I’m like, gosh I cannot wait for y’all to be 10, 11, or whatever, I’m really doin’ my best to kind of cherish the moments that we’re in now. Because yes, there are things that frustrate me, but at least it’s not somebody else comin’ over to the house."

The dedicated dad continued, "And so, I kinda think, I would like to say that I will be kind of a strict dad, just kinda like, ‘If you ain’t home by 10, we have some problems.’ But I was also that idiot kid who dropped somebody off five minutes late, ten minutes late, an hour late, and I knew there’d be repercussions, but it was worth it."

