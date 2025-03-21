Cumberland County Implements Burn Ban Due to Hazardous Fire Conditions

Cumberland County has issued a burn ban due to dangerously dry conditions that could fuel wildfires. The ban was enacted at 8 a.m. Friday after the North Carolina Forest Service reported an increased risk of forest fires statewide.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including burning of yard debris and campfires unless within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. Local law enforcement and fire departments will assist the NCFS in enforcing the ban.

“It is spring wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in a NCSA&CS release. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of wildfires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state. It is imperative that folks adhere to this burn ban until further notice.”

The NCFS warns residents to be cautious even with small outdoor fires, as the dry and windy conditions can cause flames to spread quickly. State and local officials are closely monitoring the situation, with the NCFS offering tips for fire prevention and emphasizing the importance of following the burn ban to avoid penalties and keep communities safe.

The ban will remain in effect until the statewide ban is lifted by the NCFS.