Backstage Country

Eric Church Details ‘Evangeline vs. The Machine’

Eric Church has announced details and a release date for his new upcoming album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, which will be available everywhere on May 2. A self-proclaimed “album artist,”…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Eric Church poses in sunglasses and a blue leather jacket.
Photo - Robby Klein

Eric Church has announced details and a release date for his new upcoming album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, which will be available everywhere on May 2.

A self-proclaimed “album artist,” Eric has always championed the power of cohesive storytelling, and Evangeline vs. The Machine is no exception. He says, "An album is a snapshot in time that lasts for all time. I believe in that time-tested tradition of making records that live and breathe as one piece of art – I think it’s important.”

The country superstar added, "I’ve always let creativity be the muse. It’s been a compass for me. The people that I look up to in my career and the kind of musicians I gravitate to never did what I thought they were going to do next – and I love them for it. I never want our fans to get an album and go, ‘Oh, that’s like 'Chief,' or that’s like this.’"

He concluded, "Painstakingly, I lose sleep at night to try to make sure that whatever we do creatively, they go, ‘Wow, that's not what I thought.’ I think that's my job as an artist."

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

The album's lead single, "Hands Of Time," impacting Country radio on March 24, is available now as a preview of that endeavor. Church said, "As I get older, I’m looking for things that make me feel not as old. I can honestly say that when I hear music or see something from my past, I feel like I did then; I relate to what it was then. I really believe that a good way to handle that is with music.”

Evangeline vs. The Machine is his first new album since 2021’s Heart & Soul trilogy.

'Evangeline vs. The Machine' TrackList

  1. Hands Of Time (Eric Church, Scooter Carusoe)
  2. Bleed On Paper (Tucker Beathard, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)
  3. Johnny (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Brett Warren)
  4. Storm In Their Blood (Eric Church)
  5. Darkest Hour (Eric Church)
  6. Evangeline (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)
  7. Rocket’s White Lincoln (Eric Church)
  8. Clap Hands (Tom Waits)
Eric Church
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Morgan Wallen Knows He’s ‘A Problem’
MusicMorgan Wallen Knows He’s ‘A Problem’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
This Day in Country History: March 21
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 21Kristina Hall
Sam Hunt performs on stage in a black suit playing guitar.
MusicSam Hunt’s Inspirational ‘Ghost Co-Writer’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Morgan Wallen Books ‘SNL’ For A Third Time
MusicMorgan Wallen Books ‘SNL’ For A Third TimeNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Thomas Rhett poses in a blue suit and cowboy hat.
MusicThomas Rhett And His Five Musical MusesNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect