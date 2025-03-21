Eric Church Details ‘Evangeline vs. The Machine’

Eric Church has announced details and a release date for his new upcoming album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, which will be available everywhere on May 2.

A self-proclaimed “album artist,” Eric has always championed the power of cohesive storytelling, and Evangeline vs. The Machine is no exception. He says, "An album is a snapshot in time that lasts for all time. I believe in that time-tested tradition of making records that live and breathe as one piece of art – I think it’s important.”

The country superstar added, "I’ve always let creativity be the muse. It’s been a compass for me. The people that I look up to in my career and the kind of musicians I gravitate to never did what I thought they were going to do next – and I love them for it. I never want our fans to get an album and go, ‘Oh, that’s like 'Chief,' or that’s like this.’"

He concluded, "Painstakingly, I lose sleep at night to try to make sure that whatever we do creatively, they go, ‘Wow, that's not what I thought.’ I think that's my job as an artist."

The album's lead single, "Hands Of Time," impacting Country radio on March 24, is available now as a preview of that endeavor. Church said, "As I get older, I’m looking for things that make me feel not as old. I can honestly say that when I hear music or see something from my past, I feel like I did then; I relate to what it was then. I really believe that a good way to handle that is with music.”

Evangeline vs. The Machine is his first new album since 2021’s Heart & Soul trilogy.

'Evangeline vs. The Machine' TrackList