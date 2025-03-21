Luke Combs Gets His Own Music City Star

Luke Combs received an honor in Nashville yesterday (3/20): He and his wife, Nicole, went downtown to get his very own star on the Music City Walk Of Fame outside of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Luke posted photos from yesterday's event in Downtown Nashville and wrote, "When I moved from North Carolina to Nashville, I had no idea what the future held for me there. I only hoped I could do enough in country music to pay my bills. It was never about any kind of recognition, just the love of music. And I didn’t really know anyone here at the time, but I eventually met my wife and some of my best friends. I’ll be forever grateful for this and Music City taking me in as one of their own."

He added, "I get to do what I love, which is singing country music, because of it. I feel honored to be in such prestigious company on the @visitmusiccity Walk of Fame, so thank you to everyone who made this possible."

Many fans reacted to their post, including one who said, "Yeehaw!!!!!! Well deserved thank you for blessing us with your art." Another die-hard wrote, "Congratulations you deserve it and I'll be back seeing your concert again." One more fan commented, "You are amazing Luke Combs."

See that post here.

Combs apparently reads what is printed about him online. Recently, he had an objection to a site that published a bio of country stars that stated his height was 5'9", a height he was not thrilled with.

He posted his thoughts on the place where country stars go to air their grievances, X / Twitter.

Luke posted a photo of the bio page on X and wrote, "5’9” is crazy work. 6 foot 300lbs of beefcake here according to my driver's license."

The average height for a man in the United States is actually 5'9".