Chris Young’s New ‘Wedding Love Song’
Chris Young is releasing a new song called “Til The Last One Dies,” as his upcoming debut release on his new label home, Black River. Set for release on April…
Set for release on April 4, Young announced the upcoming single following his headlining concert in Beaver Creek, Colorado. He said, "Songs like this don't come along every day, and I haven't released a 'wedding love song' in a while."
He added, "Those songs are a core part of who I am as an artist. I've been doing this for a long time, and yet this feels like a new chapter. It's invigorating for me as a creator."
The song is written by Ben Hayslip, Seth Mosley, and Jordan Walker.
Teaming up with producer Andy Sheridan for the first time, Chris co-produced "Til The Last One Dies," which is the follow-up to his 14th career No. 1 song, "Young Love & Saturday Nights."
Young joined Black River's artist roster in late 2024. The Tennessee native kicked off his career with the romantic instant classic, “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” and has since evolved into a global arena headliner and creative force of nature – writing and co-producing much of the work behind his 54 RIAA certifications.
Upcoming Chris Young Tour Dates
04/05/25 - San Diego, CA - Boots in the Park San Diego
04/11/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
04/12/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
04/23/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Amp
05/09/25 - Modesto, CA - The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
05/11/25 - Pomona, CA - Los Angeles County Fair
06/06/25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Fest
06/27/25 - Decatur, IL - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
06/28/25 - Cadott, WI - Hoofbeat Country Fest
08/02/25 - Andover, KS - Capitol Federal Amphitheater
08/23/25 - Dieppe, Canada - YQM Country Fest
08/31/25 - Obetz, OH - Obetz Zucchinifest