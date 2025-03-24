Fayetteville Regional Airport Among 12 To Get Summer Aviation Camp Grant

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation has awarded grants of up to $5,000 each to 12 airports for summer academies aimed at K-12 students interested in aviation and aerospace, including one to Fayetteville Regional Airport.

These grants will fund hands-on learning experiences where students can explore careers in aviation, including roles as pilots, engineers, and air traffic controllers. The academies will offer flight simulator sessions, airport tours, aircraft demonstrations, and the chance to meet aviation professionals.

“We’re thrilled to partner with airports across the state to offer these academies,” said Nick Short, interim director of the Division of Aviation in a NCDOT release. “It’s about sparking curiosity and showing students the career opportunities available in this growing industry.”

The participating airports are located across the state:

Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport

Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field Airport in Elizabethtown

Fayetteville Regional Airport

Henderson-Oxford Airport

Kinston Regional Jetport at Stallings Field

Laurinburg-Maxton Airport

Northeastern Regional Airport in Edenton

Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem

Statesville Regional Airport

Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg

Washington-Warren Airport

Wilmington International Airport ​

This initiative is part of the NCDOT’s Aviation Career Education Academy Grant Program, which supports workforce development in North Carolina’s aerospace and aviation sectors. By funding these programs, the Division of Aviation helps cultivate a future workforce skilled in the aviation field.