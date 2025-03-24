Kelce and Mahomes Play Pinehurst No. 2 in First Post-Super Bowl Outing

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs were spotted playing Pinehurst No. 2 over the weekend.

Travis Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes made their first public appearance together since their February 9 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles. This weekend they were spotted in North Carolina on a golf retreat to Pinehurst No. 2, according to several social media postings, and People Magazine.

Many fans flocked to the golf resort to get a glimpse of the Chiefs stars and share their round on social media. One fan picture shows Kelce seemingly flaunting his butt to the crowd surrounding the putting green.

The two are known to blow off steam by golfing during the off-season and are often seen joking around with each other on the links. In 2020 Mahomes was caught throwing a huge pinecone at Kelce during a celebrity tournament.

Kelce and his brother Jason will be competing in the American Century Celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe later this summer. The Kelce brothers could use all the practice they can get considering they both finished in the near bottom rankings of last year’s tournament.