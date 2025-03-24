Kelce and Mahomes Play Pinehurst No. 2 in First Post-Super Bowl Outing
Travis Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes made their first public appearance together since their February 9 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles. This weekend they were spotted in North Carolina on a golf retreat to Pinehurst No. 2, according to several social media postings, and People Magazine.
Many fans flocked to the golf resort to get a glimpse of the Chiefs stars and share their round on social media. One fan picture shows Kelce seemingly flaunting his butt to the crowd surrounding the putting green.
The two are known to blow off steam by golfing during the off-season and are often seen joking around with each other on the links. In 2020 Mahomes was caught throwing a huge pinecone at Kelce during a celebrity tournament.
Kelce and his brother Jason will be competing in the American Century Celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe later this summer. The Kelce brothers could use all the practice they can get considering they both finished in the near bottom rankings of last year’s tournament.
Taylor Swift fans may be disappointed to hear she was not spotted alongside Kelce in Pinehurst. The couple’s latest public appearances were earlier this month in Park City, Utah and at a restaurant in New York City.