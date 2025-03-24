Luke Combs is a Grateful Only Child

Luke Combs has made himself a country music superstar in the last few years with hit songs and sold-out stadium concerts all over the world.

Luke is a down-to-earth guy and appreciates so much the support and help his parents, Rhonda and Chester, have given to him over the years.

He told me in an interview a while back, "They are so proud, like the most proud mom ever. I am an only child, so my parents have always been very supportive of everything that I do. Even when I dropped out of college with 21 hours left, my parents were like, 'You know what? We support you for whatever you want to do wholeheartedly.' And I appreciate that."

The thankful son continued, "You know, endlessly, I appreciate my parents, and my mom is so cool and she's always amazed by everything that she gets to come to. Luckily, I've flown them out to some shows, and I get to do cool stuff for them. We didn't get to travel a lot growing up. We were very low-middle class, and we just had what we needed, and that was it."

He concluded, "There was no flying on planes. I didn't fly on a plane till I was 25."

Combs received an honor in Nashville last week (3/20): He and his wife, Nicole, went downtown to get his very own star on the Music City Walk Of Fame outside of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Luke posted photos from yesterday's event in Downtown Nashville and wrote, "When I moved from North Carolina to Nashville, I had no idea what the future held for me there. I only hoped I could do enough in country music to pay my bills. It was never about any kind of recognition, just the love of music. And I didn’t really know anyone here at the time, but I eventually met my wife and some of my best friends. I’ll be forever grateful for this and Music City taking me in as one of their own."

He added, "I get to do what I love, which is singing country music, because of it. I feel honored to be in such prestigious company on the @visitmusiccity Walk of Fame, so thank you to everyone who made this possible."

Many fans reacted to their post, including one who said, "Yeehaw!!!!!! Well deserved thank you for blessing us with your art." Another die-hard wrote, "Congratulations you deserve it and I'll be back seeing your concert again." One more fan commented, "You are amazing Luke Combs."