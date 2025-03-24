Spring Events in Fayetteville Celebrate Service Members and Their Families

Spring is full of events to celebrate our military veterans and current service members. With Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29 Month of the Military Child in April, and Memorial Day in May, Fayetteville will be full of celebrations.

Veterans and Gold Star Families will come together March 27-29 at 2928 Doc Bennett Road in Fayetteville. The three-day event marks 50 years since the Vietnam War ended.

The first day kicks off with lunch and a touching MIA ceremony. The second day features breakfast, a talk from writer Tracy Smith Mathis during lunch, and evening activities that bring everyone together.

Gold Star families and veterans will enjoy dancing with live music on the final night, featuring author John Montalbano. The tribute ends March 29, chosen to match the officially recognized National Vietnam Veterans Day.

April puts the spotlight on military families through special events. The month honors military children with Military Brats Day on April 30 and remembers Gold Star Spouses on April 5. Time is also dedicated to recognizing former POWs.

Students at Jack Britt High School have put together an exhibit on Montagnards and Special Forces during the Vietnam War. Their collection of wartime artifacts will be shown beginning April 10 at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

The Palace will host a Fayetteville Veterans Resource fair offering benefits information and key support on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.