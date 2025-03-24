This Day in Country History: March 24

Charity events with country music stars rising to the occasion to help others in need, happened on March 24. On this day, milestone hits were released, artists faced challenges due to COVID-19, and a country music legend was inducted into the Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteworthy releases and milestones on March 24 include:

2017: Singer RaeLynn debuted her album WildHorse. It showcased her contemporary and country music blend with songs such as "Your Heart" and "Praying for Rain."

Cultural Milestones

Country music stars have influenced the culture, including:

2012: Country music greats Rascal Flatts joined Reba McEntire at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, for Celebrity Fight Night. The event raised money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and other charities. Musical guests included pop star Miley Cyrus and Lionel Richie.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The following achievements and performances were particularly remarkable:

2023: Country music superstar Morgan Wallen performed at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, during his One Night at a Time World Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Marriages and COVID-19 brought changes and challenges to the country music industry:

1984: The late country singer Toby Keith married his sweetheart, Tricia Lucas. Tricia was instrumental in Keith's career, overseeing his business affairs and ventures related to their entertainment company, Show Dog Nashville.

