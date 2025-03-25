Miranda Lambert Knows What Her Job Is On Stage

When it comes to working hard, Miranda Lambert is at the top of her country music class, putting in countless hours in the studio when she records an album and touring endlessly.

In an interview a while back, Miranda told me she sees her job of stepping on stage each night to play for her rabid fanbase as helping people forget their worries for a while. She said, "People don’t want to think about it. That’s what entertainment is for. You don’t go to a movie because you want to sit there through the whole thing and think about everything horrible in your life. You go so you can get your mind off of it."

Miranda added, "I think people come to concerts because they want to cut loose for two hours of their life and drink a beer and listen to music and just be out of the problems because they have to deal with that seven days a week. And my job is to try to make people have fun and not think about that stuff."

The country superstar will be opening various dates on Morgan Wallen's "I'm The Problem" stadium tour this summer. She's on board to open shows for Morgan in Wisconsin, Florida, and more.