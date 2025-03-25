Backstage Country

Miranda Lambert Knows What Her Job Is On Stage

Miranda Lambert performs on stage in a black outfit and cowboy hat.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When it comes to working hard, Miranda Lambert is at the top of her country music class, putting in countless hours in the studio when she records an album and touring endlessly.

In an interview a while back, Miranda told me she sees her job of stepping on stage each night to play for her rabid fanbase as helping people forget their worries for a while. She said, "People don’t want to think about it. That’s what entertainment is for. You don’t go to a movie because you want to sit there through the whole thing and think about everything horrible in your life. You go so you can get your mind off of it."

Miranda added, "I think people come to concerts because they want to cut loose for two hours of their life and drink a beer and listen to music and just be out of the problems because they have to deal with that seven days a week. And my job is to try to make people have fun and not think about that stuff."

The country superstar will be opening various dates on Morgan Wallen's "I'm The Problem" stadium tour this summer. She's on board to open shows for Morgan in Wisconsin, Florida, and more.

Miranda's Dates on Wallen Tour:

June 28 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley
July 11 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock
July 18 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley
July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson
Aug 1 // Levi’s Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson
Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley
Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent
Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent
Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock
Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley

Miranda Lambert
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
