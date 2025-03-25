Parker McCollum Announces New Album At Show
On Friday night (3/21), Parker McCollum revealed to a sold-out crowd at Rodeo Houston his forthcoming fifth studio album, Parker McCollum, will be out on June 27 on MCA Nashville.
The new self-titled album is said in a press release to be "an artistic achievement that is grounded in honest introspection and sonically evokes the spirit of Texas." Produced by Grammy Award-winning Frank Lindell and recorded at the legendary Power Station recording studio in New York City, the project is full of emotional intensity and "masterful storytelling."
Parker said of the upcoming project, "It is the best thing I’ve ever done. This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic, Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to."
McCollum blends the sounds of the classic country records that stand the test of time with mainstream appeal. Writing on all tracks, excluding two cover songs, he returns to the sound of the "Limestone Kid" with more life lived and a new perspective.
Teaming with celebrated songwriters such as Monty Criswell, Natalie Hemby, Randy Montana, Lori McKenna, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers, Liz Rose, and more, the album is expected to be a "standout project" by the country star.
Parker McCollum's Fall Tour Dates:
8.19.25 Highland, CA Yaamava Resort & Casino at San Manuel
9.4.25 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
9.5.25 San Angelo, TX CRC Roofers Coliseum
9.18.25 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
9.19.25 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
9.20.25 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre
9.25.25 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
9.26.25 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
10.2.25 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
10.4.25 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
10.9.25 St. Joseph, MO St. Joseph Civic Arena
10.10.25 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center
10.11.25 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena
10.16.25 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
10.17.25 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument
10.18.25 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center