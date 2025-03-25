Backstage Country

Parker McCollum Announces New Album At Show

On Friday night (3/21), Parker McCollum revealed to a sold-out crowd at Rodeo Houston his forthcoming fifth studio album, Parker McCollum, will be out on June 27 on MCA Nashville….

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Parker McCollum plays on stage in a ball cap and pink shirt.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

On Friday night (3/21), Parker McCollum revealed to a sold-out crowd at Rodeo Houston his forthcoming fifth studio album, Parker McCollum, will be out on June 27 on MCA Nashville.

The new self-titled album is said in a press release to be "an artistic achievement that is grounded in honest introspection and sonically evokes the spirit of Texas." Produced by Grammy Award-winning Frank Lindell and recorded at the legendary Power Station recording studio in New York City, the project is full of emotional intensity and "masterful storytelling."

Parker said of the upcoming project, "It is the best thing I’ve ever done. This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic, Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to."

McCollum blends the sounds of the classic country records that stand the test of time with mainstream appeal. Writing on all tracks, excluding two cover songs, he returns to the sound of the "Limestone Kid" with more life lived and a new perspective.

Teaming with celebrated songwriters such as Monty Criswell, Natalie Hemby, Randy Montana, Lori McKenna, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers, Liz Rose, and more, the album is expected to be a "standout project" by the country star.

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Parker McCollum's Fall Tour Dates:

8.19.25 Highland, CA Yaamava Resort & Casino at San Manuel
9.4.25 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
9.5.25 San Angelo, TX CRC Roofers Coliseum
9.18.25 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
9.19.25 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
9.20.25 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre
9.25.25 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
9.26.25 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
10.2.25 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
10.4.25 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
10.9.25 St. Joseph, MO St. Joseph Civic Arena
10.10.25 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center
10.11.25 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena
10.16.25 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
10.17.25 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument
10.18.25 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center

Parker McCollum
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Thomas Rhett Strives To ‘Live In the Moment’
MusicThomas Rhett Strives To ‘Live In the Moment’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Miranda Lambert performs on stage in a black outfit and cowboy hat.
MusicMiranda Lambert Knows What Her Job Is On StageNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman’s ‘Normal’ Life
MusicKeith Urban And Nicole Kidman’s ‘Normal’ LifeNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect