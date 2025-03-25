It only happens once a year and you are invited to the fourth annual Southeastern Community College Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball.

This fun event will take place from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on March 29, 2025 at Vineland Station located at 701 South Madison Street in Whiteville, North Carolina.

Click here to get your tickets.

In addition to a fabulous cocktail dinner buffet, there will be a silent auction along with live music provided by the band "Covers."

So, get to planning out your Mardi Gras, formal or semi-formal outfit for this very special fundraiser to benefit the Southeastern Community College Rams Fund.

You may also contact Melissa Hodge, the Foundation Operations Associate for more information. Her number is 910-788-6260.

For information on Vineland Station, contact Emily at 910-840-2928 for more information. Emily is the Event and Rental Coordinator for the venue.