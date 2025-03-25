Backstage Country

Southeastern Community College Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

It only happens once a year and you are invited to the fourth annual Southeastern Community College Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball.

This fun event will take place from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on March 29, 2025 at Vineland Station located at 701 South Madison Street in Whiteville, North Carolina.

Click here to get your tickets.

In addition to a fabulous cocktail dinner buffet, there will be a silent auction along with live music provided by the band "Covers."

So, get to planning out your Mardi Gras, formal or semi-formal outfit for this very special fundraiser to benefit the Southeastern Community College Rams Fund.

You may also contact Melissa Hodge, the Foundation Operations Associate for more information.  Her number is 910-788-6260.

For information on Vineland Station, contact Emily at 910-840-2928 for more information.  Emily is the Event and Rental Coordinator for the venue.

About the SCC Foundation: Founded in 1968, the Southeastern Community College (SCC) Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization that promotes and encourages support of Southeastern Community College. Directors of the SCC Foundation solicit funds through an annual drive and special events.

Southeastern Community College
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
