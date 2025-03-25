Backstage Country

Wednesday is Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Caring’ in Fayetteville, Cumberland County

This Wednesday, eat Jersey Mikes and help improve lives in Cumberland County. March 26, 2025 will be a “Day of Caring” where 100% of Jersey Mikes sales will be donated…

Don Chase
Jersey Mikes Subs

Don Chase

This Wednesday, eat Jersey Mikes and help improve lives in Cumberland County.

March 26, 2025 will be a “Day of Caring” where 100% of Jersey Mikes sales will be donated to (10) locally-based non-profits such as the Fayetteville Technical Community College Foundation, the Fayetteville Police Foundation, Fayetteville Operation Inasmuch, Special Olympics of Cumberland County, The CARE Clinic and the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation Friends of the Cancer Center.

All (10) of these agencies share a common goal and that is to improve the lives of those that call Cumberland County home.

Below you will find a list of all (10) Jersey Mikes locations in Cumberland County.

Click here to place your order online.

Boone Trail (3041 Boone Trail Suite 110, Fayetteville, NC 28304)

Ramsey (4225-B Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311)

New Raeford (4788 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304)

Yadkin (5815 Yadkin Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303)

Harrell's (8018 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304)

Spring Lake (630 N. Bragg Blvd Suite 108, Spring Lake, NC 28390)

Hope Mills (3011 Town Center Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28306)

Fayetteville (161 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville, NC 28314)

Main Street (3069 N. Main Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348)

Cameron (1624 NC 24-87, Cameron, NC 28326)

Rockingham (1219 E. Broad Ave. Suite A, Rockingham, NC  28379)

Cedar Creek (2138 Cedar Creek Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312)

Because you give, many in Cumberland County will see their lives improved.  Thank You so much!

Fayetteville
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
