Busch Light Returns Fishing Cans, Offers ‘Stream Home Makeover’ Contest

It's time to break out the tacklebox and cast a line; fishing season is back! And to celebrate, Busch Light is hooking up one fishing fan with their very own fishing hole, just steps away from their porch.

Stream Home Makeover

Coinciding with the return of the fishing season, Anheuser-Busch wants to give one lucky winner what they're calling a "Stream Home Makeover." The winner of this contest will receive the funds to build a honey hole all their own, completely stocked with fish for them to spend all season catching.

In a recent news release, Busch's head of marketing Krystyn Stowe shared the reasoning behind such a unique contest. "We have always been about bringing our fans together and celebrating a shared love of the outdoors over an ice cold Busch Light," says Stowe, "but we understand the struggle to enjoy your favorite pastime when you’re tangling your lines shoulder to shoulder in a crowded fishing spot."

Well tangle no more. Busch's Stream Home Makeover seeks to eliminate the least fun parts of fishing season, namely the presence of other people snatching up all that sweet, sweet fish.

Busch Fishing Cans Return

Let's be honest though, is it really fishing if you don't have a cold drink in your hand while you do it? Anheuser-Busch doesn't think so, which is why they're also hooking the winner up with their signature Busch Light fishing cans. This year's lineup of featured fish include walleye, largemouth bass, yellowfin tuna, and sockeye salmon. And yes, the more you drink the funnier those names get.

How To Win