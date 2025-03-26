Cody Johnson Is On An ‘Unbelievable Ride’

Cody Johnson is thrilled to be at number one on country radio for a second consecutive week with his duet with Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You."

Cody posted the news to his Instagram, writing, "Back-to-back weeks at #1 — what an unbelievable ride! Huge thanks to Country Radio and the most amazing fans for the love and support you’ve shown “I’m Gonna Love You.” Sharing this moment with the legendary @carrieunderwood has been an absolute honor."

He continued, "Y’all have brought unmatched energy to every show this year, and we feel it every single night. Major shoutout to the powerhouse songwriters Chris Stevens (@regisfunk), @kellyarchermusic, and @travisrdenning for trusting us with such a special song. Much love and respect — this one’s for #COJONation!"

See that post here.

Johnson recently said that he believes listeners get a side of Carrie Underwood in “I’m Gonna Love You” that they have never heard before.

He told us in a recent interview, "When we were recording the band tracks of it, we actually FaceTimed her and was like, 'Listen to and sing along with this in the car. You know, do we want to go here? ’Cause, if we go here, it’s too high for me, and if we go here, it’s kind of too low for you.' So we settled on a spot right in the middle. It would have been 1/2 step down from standard tuning, and she told me she was like, 'Man, two things I don’t do is a low register and a love song, but here we are.' Man, I love it. I thought it was a piece of Carrie that we haven’t seen yet."

Johnson's high praise for Carrie continued as he compared her to his “Dear Rodeo” collaborator, Reba McEntire.