Cumberland County Receives Grant for Free Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

South River Electric Membership Corporation gave Cumberland County a grant to hand out smoke and carbon monoxide alarms free to residents.

Rebecca Allen
South River Electric Membership Corporation gave Cumberland County a $4,995 grant to hand out smoke and carbon monoxide alarms free to residents. Local volunteer fire stations will keep these safety devices on hand for families who need them. 

Fire department staff must install all alarms. Residents will also receive a free home safety risk assessment. 

“As the Fire Marshal for Cumberland County, my highest priority is ensuring the safety of our citizens and our community,” said Kevin Lowther, Cumberland County Fire Marshal, in a Cumberland County release. “Properly installed and maintained smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives. We urge every household to participate in this program and stay vigilant.” 

South River EMC serves 47,000 customers across multiple counties in North Carolina and runs the Operation Round Up program, which supports a range of community initiatives.  

Residents can contact their local fire department to receive an alarm, or they can fill out a survey online. 

Fayetteville
