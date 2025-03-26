Drew Barrymore Ghosted After the 1st Date?

Oh, celebrities... They’re really just like us!

In an episode of her show (via People), Drew Barrymore shared that she was ghosted by someone after a recent first date. During a conversation with co-host Ross Mathews and guest Valerie Bertinelli, the actress revealed that she went out to dinner with a man who asked for her phone number. However, she mentioned that she hasn’t heard anything back from the mystery guy.

Who Would Ghost Drew Barrymore?

Barrymore did not divulge the identity of her “ghost-er” but was baffled by what had happened. The Charlie’s Angels actress said, “It just happens. I don't know why. I would never do that. It doesn't cross my mind to behave like that. Like, if you put a fishing pole in it, why are you not going to follow through?” She added, “It does happen to all of us — the best of us. Good people who wouldn't treat other people like that.”

The trio tried to dissect the guy’s last message to her (apparently, after a back-and-forth exchange, his last message to her was just “Haaaaa,” then radio silence), but Barrymore was adamant and said she had no time to play mind games.



“I'll tell you what's next: English. Like, just clear words," said Barrymore. "I don't wanna date in a way that if I get four A's, I'm in. I don't know what that means. It's cryptic out there, so let's just not indulge in people who waste our time. Those people are actually time-savers.”

Drew Barrymore’s Dating Woes

This is not the first time the Santa Clarita Diet actress has shared her dating woes on the show. As reported by HuffPost, the actress had an experience last year where she was convinced the guy was going to murder her.

She said, “He was someone I thought I knew, or I knew a lot of people who knew him, so it felt safe, right? That feels safe. And he was really cute, and I was like, ‘OK.’”

The date was at his apartment, and when she got there, she saw he was in the middle of a remodeling project. He led her to his basement, at which point co-host Ross Mathews interrupted her, “Stop. Why are you going to the basement?” Barrymore replied, “Because I thought I knew this person.” Mathews then reminded her of basic survival skills, saying, “You were in Scream — don’t you know how horror movies go? This is step one! You don’t do that!” The audience applauded in agreement.

When she saw the large roll of clear plastic wrap, that’s when she knew she needed to skedaddle. Barrymore admitted that she told the guy what she thought, and instead of getting offended or upset, her misjudgment “totally bonded” the two of them and still joke about it whenever they see each other.