I-95 Expansion in Robeson County Faces CSX, Weather Delays

Construction has begun on a new I-95 bridge over CSX railroad tracks. If things go according to plan, crews will complete the base and install beams before mid-2025.

According to The Robesonian, Dawn Drive closed after Spectrum and AT&T relocated their lines. The road will stay closed until summer 2025, when traffic moves north onto the new pavement.

Trains passing by keep interrupting work. A CSX worker monitors the tracks, telling construction teams when they can safely resume work.

“Several times a day, we must suspend operation when a train is coming through,” said Michael Parker, PLS, resident engineer with the NCDOT office in Lumberton, to The Robesonian. “This kind of coordination is necessary for safety but impacts how much work our construction crews can do each day.”

Flood damage from Hurricane Mathew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018, destroyed important supports. Crews are taking extra steps to ensure new foundations remain stable. New box drains will prevent flooding, while some road sections will be elevated 10 feet higher than before.

Modern systems help traffic flow during construction. Tow trucks stand ready for breakdowns while apps provide live updates about lane closures.