Kenny Chesney: ‘Something You Don’t Dare To Imagine’

Kenny Chesney, along with June Carter Cash and music executive Tony Brown, are the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Kenny said while waiting to step into the Rotunda of the Country Music Hall as this year’s Modern Era Artist of their Class of 2025, "That’s just something you don’t dare to imagine. I would never have even thought about being here, because it’s almost too much. Just walking past so many of these bronzes, realizing how many are friends or whose music I’ve listened to my whole life, this is an honor that extends beyond anything my heart would dare think.”

Chesney was clearly gobsmacked when Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill read a bio that retraced his journey from a kid playing in East Tennessee State’s Bluegrass Band through Greatest Hits and two distinctive waves of changes the way country music was made. Stressing that Kenny was still creatively striving and growing, Gill beamed introducing the artist he’d known since his first Capricorn Records album in 1993.

Chesney said in accepting the ultimate honor, "The beauty of this music is that, even though it tells some pretty strong truth, country music runs on dreams. For me, this is beyond a dream. I keep thinking I’m gonna wake up on my couch back at ETSU. But standing here, this is more than real, it’s surreal. I couldn’t be more thankful or humble.”

Laughing with fellow inductees Tony Brown and June Carter Cash’s children, John Carter Cash and Carlene Carter, during the class picture, Kenny was clearly thrilled by the honor. With longtime advocate, legendary executive, and Country Music Hall of Fame member Joe Galante, who’d signed him, on hand to share the moment, it was a moment of taking in the breadth of his three-decade career.

Kenny noted, "You might not think about something like this, but I have to tell you: when you hear the news, there is no feeling like it – except that moment when you realize they’re not kidding. When [CMA CEO] Sarah Trahern, Joe, and Clint (Higham), my manager, came to tell me, once I realized they weren’t having some fun with me, they told me I couldn’t tell a soul.